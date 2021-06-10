X

    Chiefs Rumors: Kyle Long Suffers Leg Injury; 'The Hope' Is to Be Ready for Opener

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    Alerted 57m ago in the B/R App

    Will Newton/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kyle Long reportedly suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp.

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, it was initially feared that the injury was serious, although there is now "hope" that Long could be back in time for the start of the regular season.

    Long retired after the 2019 season on the heels of seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, but he came out of retirement to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs this offseason.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?

      @Gagnon explains why the Rams DE could be best do it in NFL history on the defensive side of the ball ➡️

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs' Kyle Long Injures Leg

      KC's offseason OL addition could miss training camp but team is hopeful he can return before Week 1 (NFL Network)

      Chiefs' Kyle Long Injures Leg
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs' Kyle Long Injures Leg

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team 🔥

      Which seats could turn from hot to inflamed in the 2021 season? ➡️

      The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team 🔥
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team 🔥

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Charvarius Ward Signs Tender

      Chiefs CB officially signed $3.384M second-round tender yesterday

      Charvarius Ward Signs Tender
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Charvarius Ward Signs Tender

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk