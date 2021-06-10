Chiefs Rumors: Kyle Long Suffers Leg Injury; 'The Hope' Is to Be Ready for Opener

Will Newton/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kyle Long reportedly suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, it was initially feared that the injury was serious, although there is now "hope" that Long could be back in time for the start of the regular season.

Long retired after the 2019 season on the heels of seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, but he came out of retirement to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.