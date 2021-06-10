NFL Rumors: Former Falcons RB Todd Gurley to Visit Ravens Among Lions Buzz

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Todd Gurley is reportedly set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday after a prior visit with the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed last week the team had interest in Gurley and was in contact with his representative to see if a deal could be worked out.

"We have interest in Todd, we do. And we're talking with his agent," Campbell told reporters.

No agreement has been reached, so Gurley is on to Baltimore for another visit.

The 26-year-old Baltimore native was one of the NFL's top playmakers across five years with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He was named the 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

Gurley led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns in 2017. He scored 21 total touchdowns in 2018.

His production has dipped over the last two seasons, which included his final year with the Rams and a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. He's averaged a meager 3.7 yards per carry over that span, though he's still found the end zone 23 times in 30 games.

In November, the three-time Pro Bowl selection explained he didn't worry about critics' predictions about his future.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It's always something, but that's just part of life," Gurley said. "You get knocked down, you've got to keep getting back up. People are going to expect you to fold, but you've just got to be able to overcome. That's just part of life. Part of life, part of football."

Returning to his hometown to play for the Ravens could give him a chance to contend for a Super Bowl title in 2021, but his individual outlook would be a bit cloudy.

Baltimore already features JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill atop its running back depth chart. The team has one of the league's top fullbacks in Patrick Ricard, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a critical part of the rushing attack.

Gurley would likely have to fight for a roster spot in training camp and the preseason if he ultimately signs with the Ravens.