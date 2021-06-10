X

    Daryl Dike Scores First International Goal as USMNT Tops Costa Rica 4-0

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    What a week for the USMNT. 

    Four days after beating Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final, the United States blew out Costa Rica 4-0 in a friendly Wednesday. It was their third win in the past seven days.

    While the Americans didn't have their full complement of top players, it didn't matter much. Brenden Aaronson and Daryl Dike got the United States off to a hot start with goals in the first half, including the first international tally for Dike:

    Reggie Cannon put things away in the second half with a lovely bit of skill:

    And second-half substitute Gio Reyna put the bow on the performance by drawing and converting a penalty in the 77th minute. 

    And the USMNT easily could have had more goals. A bit of otherworldly dribbling from Aaronson nearly led to a Yunus Musah tally:

    Overall, this was another promising showing from a young USMNT squad that has been tasked with erasing the memory of the country's shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Another letdown of that magnitude when World Cup qualifying resumes would be devastating. But the United States is in good hands with a young core of players with more potential than perhaps any other group in the history of United States soccer. 

    Almost all of those young players put forward an excellent performance on Wednesday night:

    Costa Rica felt the brunt of that young talent, and players like Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest didn't even play. Players like Dike and Aaronson are going to make future squad selections very difficult for Gregg Berhalter if they continue to play at such a high level.

    It's been a good week for the USMNT, indeed. The Americans are hoping more weeks like this one are in their future. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      USMNT Dominates Costa Rica in Friendly

      USMNT Dominates Costa Rica in Friendly
      World Football logo
      World Football

      USMNT Dominates Costa Rica in Friendly

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca in Talks

      Spurs and ex-Roma manager discussing three-year contract (multiple reports)

      Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca in Talks
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca in Talks

      Fabrizio Romano
      via the Guardian

      Dortmund Sets Sancho Deadline 👀

      Man Utd has until the end of July to make move happen (Bild)

      Dortmund Sets Sancho Deadline 👀
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dortmund Sets Sancho Deadline 👀

      Get German Football News
      via Get German Football News

      Chelsea Matches PSG's $73M Hakimi Bid

      Inter may be more open to Blues' offer due to inclusion of Palmieri and Christensen (Sky)

      Chelsea Matches PSG's $73M Hakimi Bid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Matches PSG's $73M Hakimi Bid

      Conor Clancy
      via Forza Italian Football