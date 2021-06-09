Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper May Not Be Ready for Training Camp with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Dallas Cowboys may have to start training camp without Amari Cooper.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the wide receiver may not be ready for training camp because of an irritation in his ankle. Cooper isn't participating in minicamp either, as Rapoport noted he has not run for approximately two weeks and won't be able to for the next two to three weeks.

Instead, he will have to rest for the issue to heal.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been durable throughout his career and played at least 14 games in each of his first six seasons.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2020 campaign and finished with 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. It was the third straight year he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, which was all the more impressive because Dak Prescott was lost for the season with an ankle injury in October.

Staying healthy will be key for Dallas as it attempts to snap its playoff-less drought at two years.

After all, a healthy offense with Prescott throwing to Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will be difficult to stop, especially since defenses have to send enough players into the box to account for Ezekiel Elliott.

That will lead to plenty of single coverage on the outside and opportunities for Cooper and the other pass-catchers to torch opposing secondaries.

It is no surprise, then, that Cooper will focus on resting his ankle during the summer with an eye on being on the field for the Cowboys' Week 1 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.