2 Juveniles to Face Charges in Theft of Thomas Davis' McLaren 720S

The Union County Sheriff's office in North Carolina said it had identified two juveniles as suspects in the theft of former NFL player Thomas Davis' McLaren 720S vehicle.

Per the department's tweet, deputies are currently searching for the suspects, and "both will face numerous charges and a secure custody order has been issued for both."



Davis posted on Instagram Tuesday that two people broke into his house, stole his McLaren and eventually wrecked it.

"What's up IG family so I need you guys help," he wrote. "If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren. I'm offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!"

He also posted photos of the damaged McLaren and two videos of the suspects in his garage, ostensibly from security camera footage.

Per David Newton of ESPN, police believe the suspects broke into several of Davis' cars before stealing the McLaren. Davis also reportedly told police that two firearms—which have yet to be recovered—were stolen from one of his vehicles.

Davis, 38, played for the Carolina Panthers (2005-18), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Washington Football Team (2020), accumulating 1,216 tackles in his career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a 2015 first-team All-Pro selection.

He announced his retirement in March, signing a one-day contract with the Panthers.