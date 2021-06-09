Bears' Justin Fields Has 'Rip Your Heart out' Mentality, Matt Nagy Says

AP Photo/David Banks

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had a vivid way to describe his enthusiasm toward rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Nagy praised Fields, saying, "He just has that mentality of rip your heart out."

Bears tight end Cole Kmet also spoke highly of the former Ohio State star.

"He's been awesome so far," he said. "Great teammate. Great person. Comes in to work every day with his head down and ready to do the right thing. He's coming out here every day to be great and you can see that."

Much to the consternation of the fanbase, the Bears labeled Andy Dalton as their "QB1" when he signed with the team. General manager Ryan Pace reiterated the franchise's commitment to Dalton after Chicago selected Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

With how quickly the first-year signal-caller is making an impression in the Windy City, he may overtake Dalton in the depth chart before too long.