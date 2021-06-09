Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: QB Recruited by Former Teammates; Broncos an Option

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be recruited "by former teammates and countless players across the NFL" as he seeks a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Denver Broncos are considered a possible destination, but the three-time Pro Bowler "remains open to several options," per Rapoport.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson told Aqib Talib on Wednesday's Catchin' Fades that Watson wants to join him in Denver:

Jackson spent the first nine years of his career with the Texans before joining the Broncos in 2019. He played alongside Watson in 2017-18 during the quarterback's first two years in the NFL.

Watson has been the subject of trade speculation since January, when he reportedly requested a move after he wasn't consulted during the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.

In March and April, 22 lawsuits were filed against Watson by women who said he committed sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He has denied the allegations.

The NFL is investigating the allegations under the league's personal-conduct policy and has spoken to multiple women who filed lawsuits. The Houston Police Department also said it is investigating a criminal complaint against Watson.

The 25-year-old still hopes to be traded, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in May, and he skipped the team's OTAs.

Denver could be an option as it searches for a long-term answer at quarterback. The organization traded for Teddy Bridgewater this offseason and also has Drew Lock, but an upgrade is still possible. James Palmer of NFL Network reported last month the team could be a destination for Aaron Rodgers.

With weapons Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and others, the Broncos could be an exciting team with the right player behind center.