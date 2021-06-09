Brooks Koepka Calls Bryson DeChambeau Rivalry Good for Golf: 'It's Growing the Game'

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Brooks Koepka has developed a rivalry with fellow top-10 golfer Bryson DeChambeau, but he thinks there are positives to it.

"I think it's good for the game. I really do," Koepka told reporters Wednesday. "The fact that golf's on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that's a good thing."

After Koepka recently encouraged fan taunts against him, DeChambeau said the PGA Tour should step in to handle the issue. Koepka believes the feud is simply adding much-needed attention:

"It's growing the game. The younger generation—I get the traditionalists who don't agree with it. I understand that, but I think to grow the game you've got to reach out to the younger generation, and I don't want to say that's what this is, but it's reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It's getting golf in front of people. I think it's good for the game."

The rivalry gained a lot of notoriety after the PGA Championship when a leaked interview went viral that showed an annoyed Koepka as DeChambeau walked past him.

When DeChambeau was announced as part of the Capital One's The Match as Aaron Rodgers' partner, Koepka provided a little jab on Twitter:

The two have also argued over pace of play since at least 2019, with social media battles continuing into 2020.

While this might distract from the on-course action, it is also bringing more attention to two of the biggest stars in the sport.

Koepka has won four major titles since 2017, including two U.S. Open championships. He finished tied for second at the 2021 PGA Championship behind only Phil Mickelson.

DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champ after winning last year at Winged Foot. He has become a player to watch every week thanks to his driving distance, as he's leading the PGA Tour with an average of 322.7 yards per drive this season.

While Koepka believes the two will be able to play together for the upcoming Ryder Cup in September, the rivalry doesn't appear likely to end anytime soon.