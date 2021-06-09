Angel Cabrera Extradited from Brazil to Argentina to Face Trial on Assault Charges

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Golfer Angel Cabrera was extradited from Brazil to his native Argentina on Tuesday to face assault charges, according to the Associated Press.

Three former partners, including ex-wife Silva Rivadero, have accused Cabrera of assault, intimidation and causing injuries.

The 51-year-old was initially arrested by Brazil’s federal police on an Interpol warrant and has been in jail since January.

"The accusations come from long ago," Cabrera's lawyer, Carlos Hairabedian, told TV Todo Noticias, "and he was not in jail because the facts attributed to him are insignificant. They are light injuries."

Former girlfriend Cecilia Torres Mana was the first of Cabrera's former partners to publicly accuse him of domestic violence. She alleged Cabrera had punched her in the face in December 2016, according to Reuters (h/t Sky Sports).

According to the Associated Press, Torres Mana said in a recent interview that she faced "constant humiliation."

Cabrera traveled to the United States in July 2020 while the investigation was ongoing, despite not asking for the permission required. He competed in five PGA Tour events in August and September.

The veteran golfer is best known for winning the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters tournament.