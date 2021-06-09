X

    Bettor Places $900k Wager on Clippers Moneyline vs. Jazz; Would Pay Out $1M

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 9, 2021
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are the underdogs in tonight's opening Western Conference Semifinal game against the Utah Jazz, but one bettor has a lot of faith.

    BetMGM took a $900,000 bet that would win $1 million on the Clippers' moneyline (+120). 

    That's not the only hefty wager that's dependent on the Clippers this postseason. With Los Angeles facing elimination in Game 7, one bettor on Saturday placed a $35,000 bet on the Clippers to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. 

    That slip is still alive and would pay out $210,000. 

    Game 1 of the series started at 10 p.m. ET. 

