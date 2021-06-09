Bettor Places $900k Wager on Clippers Moneyline vs. Jazz; Would Pay Out $1M

Bettor Places $900k Wager on Clippers Moneyline vs. Jazz; Would Pay Out $1MJune 9, 2021
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are the underdogs in tonight's opening Western Conference Semifinal game against the Utah Jazz, but one bettor has a lot of faith.
BetMGM took a $900,000 bet that would win $1 million on the Clippers' moneyline (+120).
That's not the only hefty wager that's dependent on the Clippers this postseason. With Los Angeles facing elimination in Game 7, one bettor on Saturday placed a $35,000 bet on the Clippers to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.
That slip is still alive and would pay out $210,000.
Game 1 of the series started at 10 p.m. ET.
