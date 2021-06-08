X

    Amanda Nunes Jokes She Wants to Fight Kim Kardashian After Dana White Comments

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Kim Kardashian, the ball is in your court.

    During an interview with UFC Arabia, UFC President Dana White downplayed Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul as an athletic spectacle and hypothesized his promotion could do something similar by having Kardashian fight Amanda Nunes.

    Well, Nunes is at least on board.

    The 33-year-old Brazilian is 21-4 over her professional career. She's on a 12-fight winning streak, and seven of those victories didn't extend beyond the first round.

    That's all to say Nunes might be waiting a long time if she's expecting a phone call from Kardashian to line up a date for their encounter.

