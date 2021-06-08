Davante Adams Will 'Stand on the Mountain' for Aaron Rodgers: 'I'll Back My Guy Up'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Aaron Rodgers has at least one prominent supporter with the Green Bay Packers amid his apparent frustration with the organization.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Davante Adams said he will "stand on the mountain" for the three-time NFL MVP.

"I'll back my guy up," he added.

There has been increased attention paid to the Rodgers-Packers situation in recent weeks because the team has gathered to take part in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column that Rodgers is "solid on never playing for the Packers again."

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up!, Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers remains "strong as hell" on his stance that he won't report to minicamp this week.

Adams' comments come in the wake of Packers president Mark Murphy writing in a monthly column on the team's official website that the situation with Rodgers "has divided our fan base."

Murphy did note the team remains "committed" to having Rodgers as the starting quarterback in 2021.

Adams has spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers playing alongside Rodgers. The duo has become arguably the best quarterback-receiver tandem in the NFL today.

Rodgers was named NFL MVP last season with Adams as his favorite target. The 28-year-old wideout led the league with 18 touchdowns, tied for second with 115 receptions and tied for fifth with 1,374 yards.