X

    Davante Adams Says He Won't Hold out of Packers Training Camp Entering Contract Year

    Adam WellsJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    Amid the ongoing uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers can rest a little easier knowing they won't have to worry about going through offseason activities without Davante Adams. 

    The Packers star wideout told reporters Tuesday he doesn't plan to hold out despite entering the final season of his current contract:

    There was some concern leading up to mandatory minicamp that Adams might decide to stay away from the Packers in search of a new contract. 

    Adams told reporters Tuesday his absence at organized team activities two weeks ago "wasn't what you guys are thinking for sure."

    Virtually all of the attention on the Packers right now is focused on Aaron Rodgers' future with the organization. The reigning NFL MVP isn't at mandatory minicamp after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that he wants to be traded. 

    Adams is set to earn $12.25 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac. His base salary is tied with Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ninth-most among all wide receivers in 2021.  

    Coming off his first All-Pro selection last year, Adams seems likely to get one of the largest contracts in NFL history for a wide receiver. The 28-year-old has had at least 885 yards in each of the past five seasons and led the league with 18 touchdown catches in 2020. 

