Julio Jones Thanks Falcons Fans in IG Post; 'Very Excited' to Join Titans After Trade

As he prepares to begin the next phase of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, Julio Jones bid farewell to the organization he spent the past 10 seasons playing for.

In a post on Instagram, Jones thanked Falcons fans and the city of Atlanta for "an amazing 10 years" before saying he is "very excited" to be joining the Titans:

The Titans announced Sunday they agreed to acquire Jones and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from the Falcons in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

During the 2011 NFL draft, Atlanta dealt five picks to the Cleveland Browns in order to move up to No. 6 overall and select Jones after he had three successful seasons at Alabama.

Jones immediately made an impact for the franchise, leading the team with 17.8 yards per reception and tying Roddy White for the team lead with touchdowns as a rookie. He led the NFL in receiving yards per game three times and total receiving yards twice.

The Falcons made the playoffs four times in Jones' first seven seasons, including an appearance in Super Bowl LI.

Jones is Atlanta's franchise leader in career receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). His 60 touchdowns are the second-most by a Falcons player, trailing only Roddy White (63).

The Titans are counting on Jones bringing that level of production with him to form a dominant receiver duo with A.J. Brown. The team is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and an AFC South title in 2020.