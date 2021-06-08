Trevor Lawrence Had Hamstring Tightness Injury at Minicamp, per HC Urban Meyer

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was being treated for hamstring tightness after Tuesday's minicamp practice.

Meyer doesn't expect the hamstring injury will cost Lawrence any time since the Jags are off Wednesday before returning to practice Thursday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

