Rickie Fowler Fails to Qualify for 2021 US Open by 1 Shot After Missing Chip on 18

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

When the 2021 U.S. Open begins next week, Rickie Fowler won't be on the south course at Torrey Pines.

Fowler's attempt to qualify Tuesday came up short when he missed a chip shot on the 18th green at Brookside and The Lakes.

"I'm obviously disappointed. I should have made it outright fairly easily," Fowler told reporters after finishing his qualifying round. "Not playing that well [at Brookside] and to be close to a spot is a bummer. But I love where my game is at and where it's going. Looking at the big picture, there's a lot of good things ahead."

Fowler was taking part in a 36-hole event in Columbus, Ohio, that began on Monday. He finished with a one-over 73 on the first 18 holes at Brookside Golf & Country Club.

Weather conditions forced Fowler to finish his final five holes at The Lakes Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. The 32-year-old shot a six-under 66, but that was only good enough to finish tied for 18th.

The top-16 finishers qualified for the U.S. Open.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fowler got within one shot of getting into a 5-for-4 playoff with a birdie on No. 16, but settled for par on the final two holes.

Per Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest, Fowler's next step this week will be competing in a playoff for the second alternate spot in the U.S. Open field.

Fowler previously missed out on qualifying for The Masters in April. He did finish eighth at the PGA Championship last month, his first top-10 finish at a major tournament since the 2019 British Open.

The 2021 U.S. Open will be held from June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.