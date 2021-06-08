Former Panthers LB Thomas Davis Posts Photos, Video of Break-In, Wrecked McLaren

Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. posted pictures and videos Tuesday of a break-in at his home garage, with the thieves allegedly stealing his McLaren that was later found wrecked.

Davis, who also played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team during a 15-year NFL career that ended with his retirement in March, made a series of posts on his Instagram page and offered a reward for providing the identity of the individuals in the surveillance videos.

"What's up IG family, so I need you guys help," Davis wrote. "If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren. I'm offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!"

A spokesperson for the Union County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to ESPN's David Newton it received a call from Davis' wife, Kelly, about the break-in and noted other items besides the car were also stolen, but details weren't immediately released.

The McLaren was recovered after being crashed into a neighboring home around 5:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, per Newton.

Pictures posted by Davis showed significant damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 38-year-old Georgia native was a first-round pick of Carolina in 2005. He stayed with the franchise for 13 years through 2018 before finishing his career with one year apiece as a member of L.A. and Washington. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Panthers.

Davis was named the NFL's 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work with the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation, which aims to "change the lives of underprivileged children on a national level and give them hope to do whatever is necessary to defend their dreams."

The TDDDF has awarded over $120,000 in scholarships and reached more than 2,100 families.

Davis, a University of Georgia product, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection who made over 1,200 total tackles across 199 career regular-season appearances.