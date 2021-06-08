Dana White on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: 'That Wasn't a F--king Boxing Match'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White wasn't impressed with what he saw during Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul's highly publicized exhibition Sunday night.

White said in an interview for UFC Arabia their encounter "wasn't a f--king boxing match." (warning: video contains profanity):

"Like I said before, there's always going to be a market for that kind of stuff," he said. "There's always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. ... Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be?"

Nobody took Mayweather vs. Paul seriously from the moment it was announced. The former is the greatest boxer of his generation, and the latter is a famous YouTuber who lost to another YouTuber in his only professional fight to date.

As White noted, though, there will always be a market prepared to get invested in a sporting event that is primarily a commercial rather than an athletic endeavor.

Of course, there's some irony in White dismissing Sunday's event after he was a willing participant in Conor McGregor's loss to Mayweather in August 2017. Despite being one of UFC's biggest stars, McGregor didn't really have any business fighting Mayweather, and that cross-promotional fight was intended to generate as much money as possible for everybody involved.

White can argue McGregor is at least an experienced combat sports veteran. The former featherweight and lightweight champion also combined with McGregor to put on an entertaining main event.

That can't really be said of Mayweather vs. Paul because the gulf between the two was so wide. Mayweather's inability to put Paul down probably left a lot of fans feeling underwhelmed, too.