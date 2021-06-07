Britt Reid Pleads Not Guilty to Charge in Crash That Injured 5-Year-Old Ariel Young

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in connection to his February car crash.

Reid's Dodge Ram truck collided with two stationary vehicles on an on-ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. A five-year-old girl, Ariel Young, suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the crash.

Reid, who's the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, said he had been looking over his shoulder to merge onto the highway when he struck a Chevy Impala and Chevy Traverse. One of the vehicles stopped along the shoulder with a dead battery, and a family member had arrived in the other car to help.

Authorities said in a search warrant that one Kansas City police officer on the scene smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" emanating from Reid, who allegedly told police he had had two to three drinks prior to getting behind the wheel.

His blood alcohol content was subsequently measured at 0.113, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel wrote how those details raised questions about whether Reid had been drinking at the Chiefs' facility and whether anybody was aware of his state if that was the case.

The Chiefs declined to offer a comment to Wetzel.

The team initially placed Reid on administrative leave and let his contract expire upon the conclusion of the 2020 season.

In addition to his legal case, the 36-year-old is subject to an NFL investigation.