College Baseball Regionals 2021: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

A number of tickets were booked for the college baseball super regionals on Monday as the road to the men's College World Series in Omaha rolled on.

Below, we'll break down the scores, highlights and updated bracket.

Scores

South Alabama def. South Florida, 4-0 (Game 1)

South Florida def. South Alabama, 6-4 (Game 2, South Alabama eliminated)

Mississippi State def. Campbell, 6-5 (Campbell eliminated)

Dallas Baptist def. Oregon State, 8-5 (Oregon State eliminated)

Ole Miss def. Southern Miss, 12-9

Bracket

Recap

You win some, you lose some.

Such was the case for South Florida on Monday. The Bulls lost their first matchup vs. South Alabama on Monday after a rain delay Sunday forced its postponement. No worries—they won the second matchup of the double-elimination regional to advance to the super regional, where Texas awaits.

South Alabama looked like it would keep its Game 1 momentum rolling, pushing across the game's first run in the bottom of the first on a Michael Sandle RBI single.

It was no surprise Sandle provided the early spark—he homered twice against Miami to force the matchup with South Alabama.

And when Ethan Wilson robbed South Florida of a home run in the top of the third, it appeared it was just South Alabama's day.

But the Bulls rallied from a 2-0 deficit, tying the game in the top of the fourth on a Jarret Eaton RBI double. They took a 4-3 lead into the top of the ninth when a South Alabama error allowed Eaton to score. A Carmine Lane sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 6-3.

A Santi Montiel solo homer in the bottom of the ninth made things interesting, but the Bulls held on.

In the day's other early matchup, Mississippi State punched its ticket to super regionals, holding off Campbell 6-5.

Kamren James had a huge game for the Bulldogs, finishing 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs.

Catcher Logan Tanner also left the yard for the Bulldogs, while Houston Harding earned the win after throwing five innings of three-hit, two-run ball, striking out a whopping 10 batters.

Mississippi State will face Notre Dame in super regionals. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Arizona, Texas Tech and NC State all advanced on Sunday.