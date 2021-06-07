X

    Latest Team USA Rumors on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry and Damian Lillard

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Harry How

    The United States likely will be without at least a few of its biggest stars at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. 

    According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis is expected to play for Team USA due to their terrible seasons of injuries."

    He added that Golden State Warriors MVP finalist Stephen Curry is "50-50" on whether he'll participate, while Damian Lillard is "believed to have strong interest in playing, though no final decision has been made."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

