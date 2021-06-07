Nick Saban Signs Alabama Contract Until 2029; $8.4M Salary Will Increase Annually

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The University of Alabama and head football coach Nick Saban agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the school through the 2028 season.

Saban will make an $8.4 million base salary in 2021, with his compensation increasing each year afterward. He is also eligible for an $800,000 bonus after the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said in a statement. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama."

Saban has been at Alabama since 2007, building arguably the greatest dynasty in college football history. The Tide have won six national championships during his tenure, giving Saban the all-time record with seven titles for a coach. (Saban previously won the 2003 national championship at LSU.)

Saban's dynasty has been built on the back of brilliant recruiting, institutional investment and his willingness to adjust to the modern game. A longtime believer in the "defense wins championships" mantra, Saban has opened his offense in recent seasons to massive success. Mac Jones reset the Alabama passing record book last season on his way to leading the Tide to a national title.

It goes without saying that Saban will be at Alabama as long as he'd like. Barring some unforeseen falling off by the program, Saban's going to keep coaching well into his 70s with Alabama perched at or near the top of the sport.

Saban will be 77 at the end of his extension.