Chad Johnson Tweets He Made $1 Million for 8-Minute Fight Against Brian Maxwell

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Chad Johnson probably isn't turning pro in boxing anytime soon, but his debut did send him home with a fat check.

The former NFL wide receiver tweeted that his exhibition with professional fighter Brian Maxwell on Sunday netted him $1 million:

For a 43-year-old who had never boxed professionally in his life, Johnson actually acquitted himself quite well against Maxwell, a bare-knuckle and MMA fighter. He landed a higher percentage of his punches than the 33-year-old Maxwell (31 percent vs. 25 percent) and avoided getting knocked out in the four-round bout, though he was knocked to the canvas once in Round 4.

"My life has always been about taking chances and doing crazy stuff—this was on my bucket list," Johnson said after the fight. "This was a message to everyone out there: Don't be scared to take chances. Don't be afraid to fail. It's OK."

Johnson's fight opened the four-bout pay-per-view that culminated with an exhibition between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.