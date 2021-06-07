X

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'Absolutely' Won't Fight Again; 'Probably' Won't Do Exhibitions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. cast doubt about his future inside the ring following his exhibition with Logan Paul on Sunday night.

    Mayweather said "absolutely not" to the idea of scheduling another official boxing match. Regarding an exhibition on par with the Paul encounter, he added that it's "probably not" in the cards.

    The latter comment is somewhat surprising since all of the signs pointed to an event with Jake Paul. The 24-year-old is working his way up the combat sports ladder, and a date with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley beckons on Aug. 28.

    Mayweather and Jake Paul seemed to plant the seeds for something down the road with their interaction at a press event in May.

    Mayweather also told TMZ Sports that his plan after the Logan Paul fight was "probably Jake."

    Money always talks, especially when a star uses "Money" as his moniker.

    Once Mayweather dispatched Conor McGregor in August 2017, almost nobody could've predicted he'd step inside the ring with a famous YouTuber nearly four years later. If the 44-year-old senses he can collect another big payday down the road for minimal work, then it might be too tough to turn down.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mayweather vs. Paul Purse💰

      Prize money payouts after main event fight

      Mayweather vs. Paul Purse💰
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Mayweather vs. Paul Purse💰

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Chad Johnson Tweets He Made $1 Million for 8-Minute Fight

      Chad Johnson Tweets He Made $1 Million for 8-Minute Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Chad Johnson Tweets He Made $1 Million for 8-Minute Fight

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Floyd Jr. 'Absolutely' Won't Fight Again

      Floyd Jr. 'Absolutely' Won't Fight Again
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Jr. 'Absolutely' Won't Fight Again

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cormier: 'Not a Good Look' for Floyd to Go 8 Rounds with Logan Paul

      Cormier: 'Not a Good Look' for Floyd to Go 8 Rounds with Logan Paul
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Cormier: 'Not a Good Look' for Floyd to Go 8 Rounds with Logan Paul

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report