Canelo Alvarez Tweets Facepalm Emoji After Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul Fight

Super middleweight world boxing champion Canelo Alvarez didn't seem too impressed following the boxing exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul on Sunday:

Paul's brother, Jake, didn't take kindly to Alvarez's tweet, firing one off himself:

It's unknown why Alvarez tweeted the facepalm emoji, although there are a few notable possibilities.

For starters, the match tape itself won't find itself in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

There were a lot of hugs and missed punches over the duration of the bout, which was an eight-round exhibition match.

There were no judges, but a win was possible via knockout. That did not occur.

Paul also somehow went the distance against Mayweather, who won all 50 of his professional fights during a decorated boxing career.

Paul, an American YouTube personality, has only one professional fight under his belt (a loss to English YouTuber KSI). He did have the distinct height and weight advantage over Mayweather, however.

As for Alvarez, the 30-year-old is now 56-1-2 lifetime after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in May. His lone loss in 59 professional fights was to Mayweather via majority decision in September 2013.