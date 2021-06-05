Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Falcons WR Interested in Playing with a 'Big-Armed QB'

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Julio Jones apparently wants to prove he can still go deep.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday that Jones is seeking a contender with "a big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball" as the Atlanta Falcons continue to explore trade opportunities for the future Hall of Famer.

While many expected Jones to be traded soon after June 1, it appears no team has been willing to meet Atlanta's asking price.

From those two criteria, we can whittle down Jones' desired locations: Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes), Buffalo (Josh Allen), Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers...for now) and Seattle (Russell Wilson). There are other names that fans could argue, such as Ryan Tannehill or Matthew Stafford, but neither are demonstrably better deep-ball throwers than Matt Ryan.

The Titans and Seahawks have the best odds of landing Jones, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at +300. Seattle has been the fastest riser among potential landing spots, likely thanks to a report by Dianna Russini of ESPN that Wilson and Jones discussed playing together.

Seahawks management has also been aggressive in recent seasons, trading draft picks for instant-impact veterans in Jamal Adams, Gabe Jackson, Duane Brown and Jadeveon Clowney. Seattle does not have its first-round pick next season as a result of the Adams trade.

The Titans have a clearer path toward landing Jones, as they hold all their future picks in high-leverage rounds. A.J. Brown also very publicly campaigned for his team to land Jones to create one of the sport's best one-two-punches at wide receiver.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

None of the other potential landing spots listed above have gotten much buzz in relation to Jones. The Packers could make a trade to satiate Rodgers, but it's unclear if that would repair their relationship. The Bills would be an interesting landing spot, but they just used draft capital a year ago to trade for Stefon Diggs. The Chiefs and Rams appear comfortable with their depth at wide receiver.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado or Tennessee. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.