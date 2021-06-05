Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Says Playing with Julio Jones Would Be 'Amazing'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As teams around the NFL try to work out a trade for receiver Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill wants to see the veteran line up next to him on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill discussed the possibility Friday, per Taylor Eldridge of the Kansas City Star:

"If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing. I was in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama, and I’ve been a fan ever since. How big he is, how fast he is and how dominant he is, we all know Julio is arguably the best in the game. If I’m able to play alongside Julio, I would love it."

Jones remains under contract with the Atlanta Falcons for three more seasons, but he has reportedly requested a trade and recently told Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed that he's "out of there." Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported the Falcons "would like" to trade him, mostly due to cap reasons.

The Chiefs players have certainly taken notice, with tight end Travis Kelce also keeping his eyes on the trade rumors.

"I'll tell you what, I’m intrigued," Kelce said on NFL Live (h/t Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star). "... Listen, that’s a game-changer when you talk about guys that can make plays anywhere on the field, full route tree no matter where you put him. I mean that’s that’s a guy that changes the game and changes teams, so I’m interested to see where he lands."

Hill and Kelce already give the Chiefs a pair of elite pass-catchers who both earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the No. 1 passing attack in the NFL on the way to a 14-2 season.

Teams should always be looking to improve, however, especially after falling short of a Super Bowl title.

The squad also has to replace Sammy Watkins, who left in free agency after starting 31 of his 34 regular-season games over his three years in Kansas City. He ranked third among receivers in offensive snaps last season despite missing six games because of injuries.

Replacing Watkins with a seven-time Pro Bowler in Jones could make this unit even more dangerous in 2021 and beyond.