Alabama's Montana Fouts Throws 5th Perfect Game in WCWS History

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts threw the fifth perfect game in Women's College World Series history in Friday's 6-0 victory over UCLA.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson noted it's the first WCWS perfect game since Southern Miss' Courtney Blades in 2000.

"I honestly wasn't really thinking about it," Fouts said. "I don't think you can think like that as a pitcher, as a player or even in the stands really. I was just locked in each pitch because I know that one swing away they have momentum, they're a great hitting team, great pitching staff, we respect them so much."

The Crimson Tide gave Fouts a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, and the junior starter didn't need any further support as she was downright dominant Friday night.

She struck out 14 of the 21 batters she faced across seven innings, while throwing 65 of her 95 pitches for strikes. She improved her record to 27-3 with a 1.43 ERA and an eye-popping 344 strikeouts in 210.2 innings. She's also recorded three saves in 2021.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said the performance was even more impressive when you consider the opponents were the Bruins, who entered the game with a 47-5 record.

"Just to watch greatness is pretty cool," Murphy said. "All of you were a witness to it. These are, obviously you guys know, these are good teams. I mean, this is the king of the Pac-12, and to throw a perfect game against legendary UCLA is something else for a kid from a small town from northeast Kentucky."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Tide are riding a 20-game winning streak dating back to an April 17 loss against Florida, and they can advance to the WCWS' championship round with a win Sunday. Their next opponent won't be determined until Saturday's play is complete.

Given the form Fouts is in—she also pitched a complete game Thursday against Arizona, allowing just two hits and one run in a 5-1 win—the Tide are a serious threat to take home the national title.

The three-game championship series will begin Monday night.