Bryson DeChambeau Says 'It's Flattering' Brooks Koepka Is Bothered by Him

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continues.

DeChambeau was asked about Koepka after he finished his second round of the 2021 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Friday and said he is flattered by how much he bothers his apparent rival.

"Yeah, I mean, look, I've got nothing against him," DeChambeau said, per Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine. "I've got no issues at all. If he wants to play that game, that's great. I'm going to keep trying to play my best game and when it comes down to it, when somebody's that bothered by someone else it is flattering."

The comments come after Rob Oller of the Columbus Dispatch reported DeChambeau reached out to security when fans taunted him during Friday's round by yelling "Brooksie" in reference to Koepka.

"Bryson had an issue with some spectators and notified security, who dealt with them," a tour media representative said.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic confirmed as much:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, Bob Harig of ESPN noted DeChambeau said he did not ask for fans to be removed, adding "the officers take care of that. I don't really care.''

Koepka didn't miss the opportunity to troll DeChambeau for possibly having spectators removed for yelling his name. He released a video and said, "What's up, guys, it's Brooksie," while thanking fans for their support and calling out his name.

He also said anyone who had their time "cut short" at the tournament could send a message to get free beer in a clear reference to fans who were removed from the course:

This is the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between the two golfers.

"The rift between Koepka and DeChambeau stretches back to at least January 2019, and the two have traded barbs ever since," Dethier wrote. "Koepka has criticized DeChambeau's pace of play, DeChambeau has criticized Koepka's abs, Koepka has flexed his trophy collection, DeChambeau has confronted him in person, Koepka has made fun of DeChambeau asking for a ruling, etc."

Then there was the video of Koepka growing increasingly frustrated during an interview as DeChambeau walked by him.

It became an instant meme, and even Tom Brady got in on the fun:

Brady will notably team up with Phil Mickelson to take on DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the next edition of Capital One's The Match on July 6.

As for the Memorial Tournament, Koepka is not playing and DeChambeau is one under par through two rounds.