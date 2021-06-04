X

    NCAA Wrestler Adam Coon, Titans Agree to Contract; Didn't Play Football in College

    Adam WellsJune 5, 2021
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans are looking to become the next NFL team to have success taking a college athlete from a different sport and making him a productive professional football player. 

    The Titans announced Friday they have agreed to terms with Michigan wrestler Adam Coon on a contract. 

    The Titans announcement notes Coon will compete for a spot on the interior of their offensive line, most likely at guard. 

    Coon did play football as a linebacker in high school, but he was exclusively a wrestler for the Wolverines from 2013-18. He was a three-time All-American and two-time runner-up at the NCAA Division I championships in 2015 and 2018. 

    Overall, Coon went 116-15 in his college wrestling career. He also won the Greco-Roman 130-kilo event at the 2019 Pan American Wrestling Championships and took home a silver medal in 2020. 

