Floyd Mayweather: Logan, Jake Paul Have Fooled Public About Being 'Real Fighters'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

When it comes to his upcoming exhibition match with Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather is more impressed with his opponent's PR skills than his fighting tactics.

Mayweather (50-0) told reporters Thursday that he wasn't expecting a tough match against Paul, who is 0-1 in his career as a professional boxer after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019. His brother, Jake Paul, has had more success and is 3-0 as he stares down a bout with former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.

"I take my hat off to these guys," Mayweather said. "They have done good, to fool the public about being some real fighters. Man, you going to find out Sunday."

Logan Paul responded to Mayweather's comments in a tweet later Thursday.

The main card is set to start at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.