    Logan Paul Predicts He'll Beat Floyd Mayweather by 6th Round of Exhibition Fight

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Logan Paul is convinced he's going to beat Floyd Mayweather when the two men square off Sunday in an eight-round exhibition fight that won't feature judges and won't declare an official winner. 

    "I don't have a message for him right now, through a camera," Paul told TMZ Sports on Thursday. "I'm about to walk out of these doors sitting in front of me to face off with him, I'll just tell him straight to his face, 'You're gonna quit in six, old man.'" 

    Speaking of that faceoff, it was uncomfortably long:

    Paul, of course, is downright arrogant about his chances to beat the undefeated Mayweather, who made a career out of defeating the best boxers in the world. 

    "I was waiting for the guy in the black suit to approach me and be like, 'Yo, we'll pay you $50 million dollars to throw this fight. We can't afford Floyd losing.'" he told TMZ. "But it never happened."

