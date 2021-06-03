Unseeded James Madison Stuns No. 1 Seed Oklahoma in 1st Women's College World Series

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

After one game in the Women's College World Series, the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners are facing elimination.

Unseeded James Madison, playing in the school's first-ever CWS game, defeated Oklahoma, 4-3 on Thursday.

James Madison will play No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Sooners will play unseeded Georgia in an elimination game on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander gave up six hits, and all three of Oklahoma's runs came on a third-inning home run from Tiare Jennings. That blast was the equalizer for the Sooners, who were trailing 3-0 thanks to a three-run homer from James Madison's Sara Jubas.

Kate Gordon's solo shot in the top of the eighth sealed the win for the Dukes, breaking a hitless streak that spanned 16 at-bats. And while it was a long time coming, Gordon's blast was the 69th of her career, a new Colonial Athletic Association record.

The Sooners entered Thursday leading Division I in scoring, and their three runs were a season-low. But against Alexander, who had a 1.08 ERA entering Thursday, it was almost to be expected.

"I think [the key was] just mixing up my pitches, not really throwing the ball to the same spot each time," Alexander told reporters. "Just making sure it moves. Because they're great hitters. I was just trying to focus on each pitch, not make them hit it over the fence."

Thursday's win, which came in the first-ever College World Series game in school history for James Madison, also marked the first time since 2008 that an unseeded team beat a No. 1 seed in their first game.