Memorial Tournament 2021: Collin Morikawa Holds Lead After Rain-Soaked Round 1

Collin Morikawa holds a narrow lead over a loaded field after Thursday's action at the Memorial Tournament.

Multiple rain delays prevented everyone from completing the first round with some players not even completing one hole. Play was eventually suspended and will restart at 7:30 a.m. Friday, per Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel.

Morikawa finished his 18 holes and put himself in good position with a 66 that featured seven birdies. Adam Long sits one stroke back at five strokes under par, and Xander Schauffele is in a quartet at four under.

There will still likely be a lot of movement over the next three days at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament features 10 of the top 11 players in the current FedEx Cup standings, including the top three of Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Things should remain competitive in this high-profile PGA Tour event.

Round 1 Leaderboard

1. Collin Morikawa (-6)

2. Adam Long (-5)

T3. Bo Hoag (-4)

T3. Nick Taylor (-4)

T3. Xander Schauffele (-4)

T3. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-4)

T7. Justin Thomas (-3)

T7. Jon Rahm (-3)

T7. Rickie Fowler (-3)

T7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T7. Brendan Steele (-3)

T7. Max Homa (-3)

T7. Shane Lowry (-3)

Full results and stats available at PGATour.com.

Collin Morikawa set the tone early with his round that featured three birdies in his first six holes starting on the back nine:

He also had a run of three birdies in four holes on the front nine and was a bogey on 18 away from a near-perfect day. It was a much better showing than last year at this event.

Other players also found success, getting plenty of opportunities for birdies throughout the round.

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 14 fairways off the tee and finished with a 68, although his inconsistent putting prevented him from being in the lead after Round 1.

The same could be said for Justin Thomas, who looked good in every other part of the game.

Thomas did enough to keep him in contention at three strokes under par but will have to clean things up in order to pull out a win.

Defending champion Jon Rahm also finished the round at minus-three despite some up-and-down play.

Rahm is yet to earn a win this season but has 10 top-10 finishes in 16 starts, making him a threat to finally break through if he plays to his ability.

The late session was mostly broken up by weather delays, but Bryson DeChambeau birdied two of his first three holes.

Jordan Spieth also played well when he got the chance and sits one stroke under par through three holes.

These players and others will try to find more success Friday for the end of Round 1 and start of Round 2.