76ers' Daryl Morey Says 'Join Em' Tweet About Seth, Not Stephen Curry

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey might have violated the NBA's tampering rules with his tweet at Stephen Curry:

Morey was responding to Steph's Instagram post praising his brother, Seth, after the younger Curry scored 30 points in the 76ers' Game 5 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The game clinched the first-round series win for Philadelphia.

While it appears Morey was calling on Stephen Curry to join his brother, he clarified that wasn't the case.

"My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled [Seth Curry] is here with the [76ers] -- nothing else!" Morey wrote on Twitter.

Seth Curry, who's in his first year with the 76ers after an offseason trade from the Dallas Mavericks, has been vital to Philadelphia's floor-spacing after it was an issue for a team with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as the offensive focal points. He finished the regular season averaging 12.5 points per game while hitting 45 percent of his three-point attempts.

The 30-year-old also started every game he played for a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

It goes without saying what Stephen Curry could provide Philadelphia as a two-time MVP who is a contender for the award yet again this season. He led the NBA with 32.0 points per game in 2020-21, knocking down 42.1 percent from long range despite getting significant attention from opposing defenses.

He didn't find as much team success this season, however, as the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament. With just one year remaining on his contract, it's fair to wonder if the 33-year-old would consider leaving the Bay Area.

Playing alongside his brother, who has two years left on his deal, for a top contender in the East could appeal to Curry. However, Morey may have crossed the line if he indeed did encourage a player currently under contract to join his team.