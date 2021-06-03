Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Thinks He'd Be Able to Play in Game Today amid Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Four months after undergoing surgery on his toe, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appears to be close to 100 percent.

The three-time Pro Bowler told reporters on Thursday he thinks he would be able to play today if the Chiefs had a game.

Mahomes underwent surgery in February to correct a turf toe issue. He originally suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 17.

The quarterback was later removed from that game after suffering a concussion in the third quarter. He played in the next two games, leading Kansas City to a win over the Buffalo Bills before losing 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported prior to the surgery that Mahomes' rehab would likely take "several months," and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Mahomes participated in organized team activities last week. He didn't appear to have any issues throwing the football.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes has been "a full go" during OTAs.

The Chiefs will reconvene at training camp in July. Their first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 14 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City will open the regular season at home on Sept. 12 against the Browns.