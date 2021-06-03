Todd Gurley Interest Confirmed by Lions' Dan Campbell; Team Is in Contract Talks

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday the team is in contract discussions with free-agent running back Todd Gurley.

"We have interest in Todd, we do. And we're talking with his agent," Campbell told reporters.

The Lions signed running back Jamaal Williams, who spent the past four years with the Green Bay Packers, in free agency to bolster their backfield depth behind projected starter D'Andre Swift. They also selected Jermar Jefferson out of Oregon State in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Gurley would likely be the most direct threat to Swift's playing time in a role similar to the one Adrian Peterson filled last season. Peterson finished as Detroit's leading rusher (604 yards).

Swift, a 2020 second-round pick, said he'd welcome the fellow University of Georgia product with open arms if he's signed.

"Knowledge. Experience. I'd be happy if he come here as well," Swift said. "I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that'd be good."

Gurley was among the NFL's most valuable playmakers during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. He led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,093) and touchdowns (19) in 2017, and he topped the NFL again with 21 scores in 2018.

The 26-year-old Maryland native's production dropped off over the past two years because of knee problems. He averaged 3.7 yards per carry between the 2019 campaign in L.A. and his one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Swift looked like a potential breakout star for 2021 as the leader in the Detroit backfield, but signing Gurley would probably take away 10 to 12 touches per week. It could also impact Swift's usage rates in the red zone and other short-yardage situations.

Campbell didn't provide a timetable for when they'll make a final decision about the possible Gurley addition.