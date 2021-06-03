WWE's Alexa Bliss Talks Raising Money for Rescue Efforts After Death of Pet Pig

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss discussed Thursday her efforts to raise awareness about large, non-traditional pets and raise money for a pig rescue following the death of her pig Larry-Steve last week.

Bliss also talked about what she is doing to honor Larry-Steve in an interview with TMZ Sports:

With regard to not being able to find a veterinarian willing to or capable of treating Larry-Steve when he fell ill, Bliss said: "We just know that, unfortunately, there's not enough vets that are able to treat pigs or any tools to be able to help larger animals."

Larry-Steve died last week one day short of his fourth birthday. At the time, Bliss told TMZ Sports that she contacted 13 vets after Larry-Steve became sick, but none of them were willing or able to treat him.

Bliss tweeted the following after Larry-Steve's passing:

Bliss said she has helped raise $16,000 for a pig rescue in Florida, adding: "They're building an insulated pig house for the winter, and it's gonna be called The House Larry-Steve Built."

Larry-Steve was hugely popular among wrestling fans, as he had his own Instagram account with nearly 90,000 followers. Fans of Bliss and WWE became attached to Larry-Steve when he was just a piglet, as Alexa was seen adopting him on the E! reality series Total Divas.

Per TMZ Sports, Bliss said she isn't yet sure if she'll adopt another pig in the future, but she expressed a passion for rescuing them because of the special relationship she had with Larry-Steve.