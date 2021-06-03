Nearly 10K Unpaid Volunteers for Tokyo Olympics Withdraw amid Concerns About COVID-19

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Organizers for the Tokyo Olympics announced Thursday that 10,000 of the unpaid volunteers expected help run the 2021 Summer Games have withdrawn their names from consideration.

Stephen Wade and Kantaro Komiya of the Associated Press reported the number represents one-eighth of the 80,000 volunteers projected for the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have not confirmed the individual reasons," organizers said. "In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift or due to changes in their own environment."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.