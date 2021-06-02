Matt Nagy: Justin Fields to Be Bears' No. 2 QB Behind Andy Dalton; Foles 3rd String

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are sticking to their plan of starting Andy Dalton at quarterback to begin the season, with head coach Matt Nagy announcing first-round pick Justin Fields will serve as QB2.

Nick Foles will drop down to third string on the depth chart.

The Bears traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in April only weeks after signing the 33-year-old Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract. Foles is entering his second season in Chicago after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him to the Bears for a compensatory four-round pick last year.

In seven games as a starter last year, Foles led to Chicago to a 2-5 record while passing for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions overall for a 80.8 passer rating. Dalton wasn't much better for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, passing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight picks for an 87.3 passer rating.

Yet the Bears aren't willing to rush Fields into the huddle, choosing instead to have him learn from Dalton—who's reportedly been kept in the loop on all the plans involving the rookie.

"Matt [Nagy] has spoken to Andy Dalton tonight; that communication and clarity for us is really important," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said after drafting Fields. "Andy is our starter, and we’re gonna have a really good plan in place to develop Justin and do what’s best for our organization and win games."

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Dalton noted even before he signed with Chicago it was clear to him the team would be looking to draft a quarterback in 2021.

"It is what it is," Dalton said. "Justin Fields is a great guy and Is going to make the QB room better."

Even those outside the QB room are already noticing the impact Fields has made on the franchise. Running back David Montgomery couldn't help but heap praise on the Ohio State product shortly after seeing him during OTAs.

"Justin Fields is a freakish athlete," Montgomery said. "He carries that leader mantra that you rarely see from rookies. He’s great. It's good to see him. He looks great out there."

The Bears may be Dalton's team for now, but the Fields era is coming sooner than later.