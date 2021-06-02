Rodgers, Dechambeau Favored over Brady, Mickelson in Capital One's The Match Odds

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau have opened as the favorites over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

The tandem of Rodgers and DeChambeau are -167 (bet $167 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Brady and Mickelson collectively a +130 underdog.

Those odds likely reflect some skepticism about whether Mickelson can continue to perform at the level he did in his PGA Championship victory. The 50-year-old is 162nd on the PGA Tour in scoring average (71.813) and 138th in greens in regulation (63.78 percent). He fell back to earth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May, missing the cut altogether.

DeChambeau, on the other hand, has two victories and six top-10 finishes in 13 events this season.

Mickelson and Brady may be energized by their desire to atone for their loss to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in May 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady proved the skeptics wrong recently when he guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. Maybe he can do it again with the six-time major champion.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.