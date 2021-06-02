X

    Arthur Smith Won't Commit to Julio Jones at Falcons Minicamp amid Trade Rumors

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was coy when asked about the possibility of Julio Jones being with the team at the start of mandatory minicamp next week. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith was asked about Jones' status amid trade speculation around the star wide receiver.

    "We have conversations all the time with all our players and there's good communication back and forth, multiple avenues," Smith said. "So we'll see what happens next week, where we're at, you know. I can answer that for you next week."

    Several teams have been linked to Jones in a potential trade, with ESPN's Dianna Russini reporting last week on Get Up that the Falcons have a first-round draft pick on the table from one unnamed club.

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the San Francisco 49ers are being watched closely around the league as a potential destination for Jones. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the Tennessee Titans are the perceived favorites to add the two-time All-Pro. 

    Other teams that have come up in trade rumors for Jones include the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, though ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported on Get Up Wednesday that the Rams and Ravens are "done" going after Jones.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones requested a trade from the Falcons "months ago," and the team agreed to listen to offers from interested clubs. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's unclear at this point if a deal is imminent, but the Falcons did help themselves out by waiting until after June 1 if a move occurs. His dead cap hit for this season is only $7.75 million, per Spotrac

    Jones' cap hit in 2021 is $23.05 million. The 32-year-old had 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions in nine games last season. 

    Related

      Examining ESPN’s Mike Clay’s 2021 projections for Falcons

      Examining ESPN’s Mike Clay’s 2021 projections for Falcons
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Examining ESPN’s Mike Clay’s 2021 projections for Falcons

      Alex Lord
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      Arthur Smith says Dante Fowler will be at mandatory minicamp, says little about Julio Jones

      Arthur Smith says Dante Fowler will be at mandatory minicamp, says little about Julio Jones
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Arthur Smith says Dante Fowler will be at mandatory minicamp, says little about Julio Jones

      Dave Choate
      via The Falcoholic

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio

      Falcons HC won't commit to Jones being at Falcons minicamp amid rumors: 'I can answer that for you next week'

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Mailbag and More

      Falcons Mailbag and More
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons Mailbag and More

      Chase Irle
      via SportsTalkATL.com