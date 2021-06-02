Arthur Smith Won't Commit to Julio Jones at Falcons Minicamp amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was coy when asked about the possibility of Julio Jones being with the team at the start of mandatory minicamp next week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith was asked about Jones' status amid trade speculation around the star wide receiver.

"We have conversations all the time with all our players and there's good communication back and forth, multiple avenues," Smith said. "So we'll see what happens next week, where we're at, you know. I can answer that for you next week."

Several teams have been linked to Jones in a potential trade, with ESPN's Dianna Russini reporting last week on Get Up that the Falcons have a first-round draft pick on the table from one unnamed club.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the San Francisco 49ers are being watched closely around the league as a potential destination for Jones. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the Tennessee Titans are the perceived favorites to add the two-time All-Pro.

Other teams that have come up in trade rumors for Jones include the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, though ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported on Get Up Wednesday that the Rams and Ravens are "done" going after Jones.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones requested a trade from the Falcons "months ago," and the team agreed to listen to offers from interested clubs.

It's unclear at this point if a deal is imminent, but the Falcons did help themselves out by waiting until after June 1 if a move occurs. His dead cap hit for this season is only $7.75 million, per Spotrac.

Jones' cap hit in 2021 is $23.05 million. The 32-year-old had 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions in nine games last season.