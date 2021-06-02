Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Exhibition Fight Rules Released by Florida Commission

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Florida State Boxing Commission announced the rules for Sunday's exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul, which will include there being no judges and no declaration of a winner.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi provided the full list of guidelines for the eight-round bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:

Mayweather, 44, stepped away from professional boxing after his 2017 victory over UFC star Conor McGregor, which moved his career record to 50-0.

"There's no more real fights for me," he told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic in May. "Only exhibitions."

Exhibition bouts are perfect for Mayweather, who can capitalize on his popularity to attract more massive paydays without putting his undefeated record on the line or having to endure multi-month training camps to reach peak performance.

Dylan Terry of The Sun reported the former five-division world champion is projected to earn around $102 million for his clash with Paul.

The YouTuber and his brother, Jake Paul, have helped spark interest in a hybrid form of entertainment—exhibition or low-level professional boxing matches surrounded by pomp and circumstance that create a concert-like feel to the event.

Logan has fought twice, an exhibition and pro debut against fellow YouTube star Olajide "KSI" Olatunji. The first was a majority draw in August 2018, and the second was a split-decision loss in November 2019.

Now the 26-year-old Ohio native will step in the ring with one of the greatest boxers in history.

While the rules allow for a knockout, it's more likely Mayweather will take it easy to help set the stage for a possible second fight with Paul's brother. If he wipes the floor with Logan inside of 30 seconds, the interest in another bout of that style would decrease significantly.

Mayweather, who defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition, is a showman and has illustrated across the past 25 years there are few better at selling a fight than him. Delivering a spectacle that leaves the fans wanting more will probably be his main goal on Sunday.