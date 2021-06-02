Buccaneers' Kyle Trask Isn't Far Behind Andrew Luck Mentally, Bruce Arians Says

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set under center at the present moment with Tom Brady, but they may be in good hands in the future too if head coach Bruce Arians is to be believed.

"I'm really impressed," Arians said of rookie Kyle Trask, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Mentally, he's not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense. What Andrew did that year was unbelievable. I'm not saying he's Andrew Luck, but mentally he's really, really sharp."

Arians would know considering he was the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 when Luck was a rookie.

