NFL HOFer Tony Gonzalez Sells Beverly Hills Mansion to Wayne Boich for $21 Million

NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez has found a buyer for his Beverly Hills estate and will be moving out of the mansion with a check for $21 million.

According to TMZ Sports, billionaire Wayne Boich is purchasing the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home for a cool $21.15 million—a strong break off the original $30 million asking price. It's still a profit for Gonzalez, who paid $7.1 million for the lot in 2016 before making considerable upgrades.

The listing on Rodeo Realty noted the home features a wet bar, elevator, multiple staircases, walk-in closetswine cellar.

Here's how the realtor describes the digs:

"A truly spectacular modern take on a Georgian Traditional estate by architect Philip Vertoch and interior designer Lada Webster. Walk through the dramatic 24 ft high entry to experience an elegantly realized open floor plan that incorporates indoor outdoor living at it's finest. Entertain on a major scale as well as enjoy intimate gatherings with family & friends. No expense spared, features include his study w/custom cabinetry and double doors to the front of the estate, impressive chef's kitchen with La Cornue range and hood that flows into an extensive family room, and speakeasy inspired music lounge w/floor to ceiling wine storage & chiseled limestone fireplace wall. An extraordinary primary suite w/balcony overlooking the back of the estate, including the lighted tennis court, sparkling pool, and expansive grounds. Proper homeschool classroom. Pool house Cabana w/gym, 8+ car subterranean garage. 7 beds, 10 baths. Photos do not capture scale or true beauty this estate is a must see."

Not a bad package at all—especially if a Hall of Famer felt good enough with the custom pad to call it his home.

Now the estate belongs to Boich and it's anyone's guess what the price will look like the next time it hits the market.