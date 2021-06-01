Jake Paul Predicts He Will Win Boxing Match Against Tyron Woodley in 2 Rounds

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

As Jake Paul begins preparations for the toughest challenge of his professional fighting career, the outspoken YouTube celebrity has gotten a head start on the trash talk.

In a post on Instagram, Paul predicts he will knock out Tyron Woodley within two rounds:

"Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex."

Paul has won each of his first three professional boxing matches, but they have come against lesser competition. His biggest win was over former UFC fighter Ben Askren, who wasn't in peak physical condition for the bout.

In addition to Askren, Paul has defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson in sanctioned boxing matches.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. He finished his UFC contract at UFC 260 on March 27 against Vicente Luque with a loss, his fourth straight after going unbeaten in his previous seven matches.

Paul and Woodley will square off Aug. 28.