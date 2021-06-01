X

    Bill Cowher: Steelers Didn't Lose 2001 AFC Title Game to Patriots Because of Spygate

    Adam WellsJune 1, 2021

    Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher doesn't believe his teams losing to the New England Patriots in two AFC Championship Games had anything to do with the Patriots' stealing defensive signals. 

    Per The Athletic's Ed Bouchette, Cowher writes in his new memoir that the Patriots' advantage in the games wasn't the result of Spygate. 

    Cowher also told Bouchette about his level of respect for New England head coach Bill Belichick:

    “I have a lot of respect for him. He loves the game. We shared a lot of time together and time off the field, teaching each other about linebacker play and defensive backfield play. It came down to us being finalists for the 1991 Cleveland Browns job and he got the job and I didn’t. We went from friends to adversaries the next year because I found myself the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As we competed against each other it was just a great competition.”

