Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul Boxing Fight: 'Can't Wait to Shut This B---h Up'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tyron Woodley isn't expecting much competition from Jake Paul after reportedly agreeing to a boxing match against the YouTube personality.

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," Woodley told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can't wait to shut this b---h up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."

Woodley and Paul reportedly signed contracts for a 190-pound bout set for Aug. 28, per Helwani.

Paul is off to a 3-0 start to his boxing career, including knockout wins over former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

The 24-year-old has also gained notoriety for calling out high-profile fighters in combat sports, offering $50 million to fight Conor McGregor while starting an altercation with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Logan Paul, Jake's older brother, is set to face Mayweather in an exhibition match on June 6.

Woodley, 39, is looking to silence the up-and-coming fighter while representing the toughest matchup in Paul's young career.

The former UFC welterweight champion held the belt for nearly three years before falling to Kamaru Usman in 2019. He struggled late in his career and lost four straight matches before his UFC contract ended in April.

A move to boxing could allow the two-time All-American wrestler to return to his winning ways, with seven of his 19 MMA wins coming by knockout.

After Askren reportedly earned $500,000 with his fight against Paul, per MMAFighting.com, Woodley could also be looking at a major payout with the upcoming bout.