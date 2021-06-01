Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: 'At Least' 3 Teams Have Looked into Deal for Eagles TE

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

At least three teams have reportedly discussed a potential trade for tight end Zach Ertz with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted a release is "unlikely" because the Eagles are looking for something in return through a trade.

Ertz has a $12.7 million cap hit for 2021, but Philadelphia can save $8.5 million against next year's salary cap by trading or releasing the veteran after June 1, per Spotrac.

The 30-year-old finished 2020 with 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown, a significant drop-off after three straight Pro Bowl selections. Ertz had at least 70 catches and 800 yards in each season from 2015 to 2019, totaling 116 receptions in 2018, before an ankle injury slowed him down last season.

Ertz was also a key part of the 2017 Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl, scoring a key touchdown late in the win over the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia has gone through significant changes since then, moving on from head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz. The team also looks ready to move forward with a group of exciting young pass-catchers led by Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

It could lead to Ertz finding a new team after spending his entire eight-year career with the Eagles.