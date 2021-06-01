Report: Carlo Ancelotti to Be Named Real Madrid Manager; Was at Club from 2013-15

AP Photo/Peter Powell

Carlo Ancelotti is set to return to Real Madrid as manager after previously holding the job from 2013 to 2015, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 61-year-old spent the past year at Everton in the Premier League but will terminate his contract with three years remaining, per Fabrizio Romano.

Ancelotti led Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League title in 2014 but was let go in 2015 after his second season without a La Liga crown.

